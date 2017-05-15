Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL
There are 1 comment on the Forward story from 4 hrs ago, titled Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL. In it, Forward reports that:
Nation of Islam head Louis Farrakhan has "reinforced his position as one of the leading anti-Semites in the United States," in a May assessment of the Anti-Defamation League. In recent weeks, Farrakhan called for the Muslim world to unite against the State of Israel - and said "white Jews" have no home in the Middle East.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Forward.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
But the black folks say they can't be bigots. LOL!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People who turn to Islam find happiness
|1 hr
|Priorities
|1
|Why is the western world allowing islam to roll... (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|Priorities
|14
|Challenging Islam Goes Against Religious Harmon... (Jan '13)
|2 hr
|Priorities
|7
|The enemies of Islam have no future
|2 hr
|Priorities
|10
|"Jay" is the "Mod"
|3 hr
|Priorities
|2
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|AlaturQ
|515,354
|Best example of low IQ muslim
|5 hr
|BB Board
|8
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC