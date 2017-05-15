Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-S...

Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL

Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL

Nation of Islam head Louis Farrakhan has "reinforced his position as one of the leading anti-Semites in the United States," in a May assessment of the Anti-Defamation League. In recent weeks, Farrakhan called for the Muslim world to unite against the State of Israel - and said "white Jews" have no home in the Middle East.

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#1 3 hrs ago
But the black folks say they can't be bigots. LOL!
Chicago, IL

