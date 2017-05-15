There are on the Forward story from 4 hrs ago, titled Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL. In it, Forward reports that:

Nation of Islam head Louis Farrakhan has "reinforced his position as one of the leading anti-Semites in the United States," in a May assessment of the Anti-Defamation League. In recent weeks, Farrakhan called for the Muslim world to unite against the State of Israel - and said "white Jews" have no home in the Middle East.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Forward.