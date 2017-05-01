Loose Women's Saira Khan blasts troll over underwear shoot
'Go and do one you misogynistic, brainwashed, backward idiots': Loose Women star Saira Khan blasts Muslim trolls who criticised her for stripping off in a VERY heated post Saira Khan, 46, was blasted by a Muslim man for revealing too much Bilal Ali said that as a Muslim, he was 'disgraced' to see the image Katie Price, Coleen Nolan, Janet Street Porter, Andrea McLean, Stacey Solomon, Nadia Sawalha, Linda Robson, Saira Khan and Jane Moore chatted about body confidence alongside black and white shoot Muslim Loose Women star Saira Khan has taken to social media to blast trolls who criticised her for baring her body in a candid shoot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 min
|chazmo
|514,530
|Catholics stoned when leaving church in France
|18 min
|BB Board
|3
|Islam Permits Men To Commit Atrocities Against ...
|26 min
|BB Board
|1
|Female Genital Mutilation Isn't a Muslim Issue....
|35 min
|BuildTheWall
|4
|Left's Silence on Genital Mutilation Disturbing
|39 min
|BuildTheWall
|1
|PAGAN FOUNDATIONs OF EVIL Q'URAN & EVIL ISLAM
|1 hr
|Mahmood
|13
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2,288
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC