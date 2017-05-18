Lone Muslim judge of multi-faith benc...

Lone Muslim judge of multi-faith bench kept silent during six-day hearing 27 mins ago

16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, May 19: The Supreme Court on Thursday concluded hearing in the triple talaq issue and reserved its verdict. The five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice S. Abdul Nazeer was hearing a batch of petition challenging the constitutional validity of triple talaq.

Chicago, IL

