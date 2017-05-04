Learn from Islam

Learn from Islam

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Perhaps one day a woman will be appointed not just to an administrative position, but rather to serve as a full-fledged rabbinical judge. Last week, attorney and legal scholar Hana Mansour-Khatib made Israeli history when she became the first woman ever appointed as religious judge, or kadi, on an Islamic Shari'a court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 21 min chazmo 514,655
News Which Version of Islam Should Muslims Follow? 1 hr One Womyn Riot 6
Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12) 2 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 2,285
Tell us HERE that Islam is finished ! 2 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 41
Topix Forums Being Discontinued (Feb '15) 2 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 58
should woman be stoned that commit adultery? (Aug '13) 2 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 30
Not in my name ! 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 40
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,789,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC