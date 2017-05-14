Judge Orders Release Of Rudy's Memo On The Travel Ban

A federal judge in Michigan Friday ordered the Trump administration to release a memo written by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, which allegedly establishes a strategy for lawfully banning the entry of Muslims into the U.S. The Arab American Civil Rights League and the ACLU brought a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of President Donald Trump's second executive order on refugee and migrant entry. The groups hope to show that the order's purpose is to discriminate against Muslims and defame Islam in violation of the First Amendment's ban on establishing religion.

