Joko Widodo: Islam in Indonesia is mo...

Joko Widodo: Islam in Indonesia is moderate

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Jazeera

Joko Widodo , commonly known as Jokowi, was elected president of Indonesia , one of Asia's leading economies - and the country with the largest Muslim population in the world - in October 2014. He rose to power promising to be "the people's president" and with an initial approval rating of 70 percent, expectations were high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min Raz 514,827
Why do MODS sux ? 5 min shgbk 12
Uh oh, muzzies down to one again 9 min shgbk 11
Back on-line - - - - - > YKW (May '15) 59 min sdlfk 21
News Nation of Islam's Minister Louis Farrakhan call... (Oct '08) 2 hr eddie 79
News The hypocrisy of the religious slaughter ban 3 hr You Know Who 5
News Nikah Mut'ah: Temporary marriage in Islam - Par... 8 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 3
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,202 • Total comments across all topics: 280,866,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC