Jailing of Jakarta's Christian govern...

Jailing of Jakarta's Christian governor reverberates across Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Hundreds of supporters of Jakarta's Christian governor sang patriotic songs outside the Indonesian capital's City Hall on Wednesday to protest his imprisonment for blasphemy after a trial that drew concerns over rising religious intolerance. Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama is appealing his harsher-than-expected two-year jail sentence after being found guilty of insulting the Koran in the Muslim-majority country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Want to fight Islamophobia? Talk to a Muslim 3 min Muslims R RAPISTp... 14
News Pope Francis, Islam and Peace-Building 1 hr WelbyMD 8
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr AlaturQ 514,905
Original QURAN was BURNT by UTHMAN, WHY? (Feb '08) 3 hr Pope Been_a_d1ck... 280
MOOSElims Culture s TO RAPE thats Y they MIGRAT... 3 hr J_a_n 6
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... 4 hr Pope Been_a_d1ck... 4
Who WROTE the SATANIC KKKORAN (Aug '15) 4 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 34
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,918,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC