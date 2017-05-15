Israel appoints first female judge to Sharia Court
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, President Reuven Rivlin, and President of the Shariya Court of Appeals, the Qadi Abed Alhakim Samara, give a certificate to the newly appointed first female Qadi, Hana Mansour Khatib at the president's residence, on May 15, 2017. President Reuven Rivlin and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked installed the first ever female judge, or qadi, for Israel's Sharia Court system on Monday in Jerusalem, along with three other regional qadis.
