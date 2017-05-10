Islamists will kill me if I don't hid...

Islamists will kill me if I don't hide... if they do nothing, Bangaldesh govt will arrest me'

11 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Since the eruption of protests in 2013 demanding the hanging of those involved in war crimes before the liberation of Bangladesh, at least seven bloggers and human rights activists have been killed. Only one of these cases has seen a conviction.

