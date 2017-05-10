Islamists will kill me if I don't hide... if they do nothing, Bangaldesh govt will arrest me'
Since the eruption of protests in 2013 demanding the hanging of those involved in war crimes before the liberation of Bangladesh, at least seven bloggers and human rights activists have been killed. Only one of these cases has seen a conviction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|14 min
|Raz
|514,896
|Pope Francis, Islam and Peace-Building
|1 hr
|Faith
|5
|Which Version of Islam Should Muslims Follow?
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|37
|Cleric: Triple talaq is a mockery of Islam
|1 hr
|Faith
|3
|MOOSElims Culture s TO RAPE thats Y they MIGRAT...
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Want to fight Islamophobia? Talk to a Muslim
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
|I'm- S-atan- L-earn- A-bout-M-e, ISLAM means SA... (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|78
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC