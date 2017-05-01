Islam Permits Men To Commit Atrocities Against Women, Says BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy
"Islam religion permits men to commit atrocities against women...Maulana's may disguise the fact but this is the reality of Muslim religion," use triple talaq to change wives and satisfy their "lust", BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has termed the remarks as 'correct' and further said that Islam as a religion permits men to commit atrocities against women. The New Indian Express report said that Swamy cited examples of 'triple talaq' and polygamy to assert that Muslim women are given third-class status in Islam.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 min
|Raz
|514,525
|Coming Muslim Baby Boom Could Radically Change ...
|27 min
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|36 min
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Female Genital Mutilation Isn't a Muslim Issue....
|39 min
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Islam will prevail in America
|2 hr
|J_a_n
|55
|Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl...
|3 hr
|J_a_n
|12
|PAGAN FOUNDATIONs OF EVIL Q'URAN & EVIL ISLAM
|4 hr
|MUSLIMs R PAGANS
|11
