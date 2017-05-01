Islam Permits Men To Commit Atrocitie...

Islam Permits Men To Commit Atrocities Against Women, Says BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Outlook

"Islam religion permits men to commit atrocities against women...Maulana's may disguise the fact but this is the reality of Muslim religion," use triple talaq to change wives and satisfy their "lust", BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has termed the remarks as 'correct' and further said that Islam as a religion permits men to commit atrocities against women. The New Indian Express report said that Swamy cited examples of 'triple talaq' and polygamy to assert that Muslim women are given third-class status in Islam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Outlook.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 min Raz 514,525
News Coming Muslim Baby Boom Could Radically Change ... 27 min BuildTheWall 2
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law 36 min BuildTheWall 1
News Female Genital Mutilation Isn't a Muslim Issue.... 39 min BuildTheWall 2
Islam will prevail in America 2 hr J_a_n 55
News Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl... 3 hr J_a_n 12
PAGAN FOUNDATIONs OF EVIL Q'URAN & EVIL ISLAM 4 hr MUSLIMs R PAGANS 11
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,967 • Total comments across all topics: 280,707,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC