Islam, other religions already taught...

Islam, other religions already taught at San Diego Unified

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Lessons on Islam and Christianity are taught to 7th graders in California schools as part of a social studies curriculum that covers other religions in other grades. Above is a section on Islam from the book "World History, Medieval to Early Modern Times" published by Holt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 15 min Mishianna 514,753
Mods get to work! (Aug '13) 1 hr jnnj 64
A cuck nation, chooses the cuck president 1 hr jnnj 1
Thank For The Fun Friends (May '12) 1 hr just Jay_only for... 121
News De Gaulle confronts Islam 2 hr ihbiu 2
Back on-line - - - - - > YKW (May '15) 3 hr Simran 16
Why do Muslims stick their BUTT up at God (Aug '09) 3 hr Misty 28
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,114 • Total comments across all topics: 280,845,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC