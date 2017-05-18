ISIL in the Caribbean: Why Trinidadians fight in Syria and Iraq
There are 1 comment on the Al Jazeera story from 14 hrs ago, titled ISIL in the Caribbean: Why Trinidadians fight in Syria and Iraq. In it, Al Jazeera reports that:
Caribbean to Caliphate - there are few films I have made that received similar, curious interest from friends and colleagues. Usually after a few seconds delay they ask: ... "from where?" Nobody, it seems, imagines the palm-lined beaches of the Caribbean as a recruitment ground for the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#1 13 hrs ago
It's no wonder. Landing in almost any Caribbean Island one can smell the odour of dope.
They're all brain dead zombies looking for a fast exit.
The Muslim ISIS gang can guarantee that. As Coalition forces turn them to ash.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim HATE CLUB Surah 5:51-DO NOT TAKE Xtians ...
|19 min
|MUSLIM R StoneLI...
|7
|WHY is ISLAM THE SATANIC RELIGION? (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Slavs
|15
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|chazmo
|515,456
|Persia before the Islamist takeover
|2 hr
|Ayatollah of Smok...
|15
|The lies Muslims call truth.
|3 hr
|Sick of froxy
|23
|Thanks God the UK turned Islamic
|3 hr
|Tea time
|7
|People who turn to Islam find happiness
|4 hr
|Muslim hypocrisy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC