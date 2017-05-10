Is Triple Talaq fundamental to Islam?...

Is Triple Talaq fundamental to Islam? Hearing begins in Supreme Court

Read more: Rediff.com

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it would examine whether the practice of triple talaq among Muslims is fundamental to their religion, but it may not deliberate upon the issue of polygamy as it began hearing petitions challenging the practice. A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said it would look into the aspect whether triple talaq is part of an "enforceable" fundamental right to practice religion by Muslims.

