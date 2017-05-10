Iran's Sunni leader endorses Rouhani ...

Iran's Sunni leader endorses Rouhani for re-election

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Sunnis make up around five to 10 percent of Iran's 80 million population, which is overwhelmingly from the Shiite sect of Islam. Religious leader Molavi Abdol Hamid said "the atmosphere for Sunnis has been a little more relaxed" since Rouhani took power in 2013, and that most would support him in Friday's election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 20 min AlaturQ 515,207
World IQ by country 44 min Muslims are dummies 1
Trump Calls Jesus 'A Loser' (Sep '15) 2 hr Pervert mohammed 15
News A Muslim cook wanted to stop the hate. So she s... 2 hr Eating with muslims 1
Islamic Republic of Germany 3 hr Khan has an IQ of 85 21
Islam and IQ 3 hr BB Board 8
Islam makes people stupid. 3 hr Islam retards humans 1
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,058 • Total comments across all topics: 280,999,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC