Iran's Khamenei: Islam and Koran shou...

Iran's Khamenei: Islam and Koran should be basis of education, not West

There are 1 comment on the Jerusalem Post story from 23 hrs ago, titled Iran's Khamenei: Islam and Koran should be basis of education, not West. In it, Jerusalem Post reports that:

Iran's supreme leader on Sunday criticized the government of President Hassan Rouhani for promoting a "Western-influenced" United Nations education plan which his hardline allies have said contradicts Islamic principles. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's remarks came ahead of May 19 polls, in which the president is seeking re-election.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Ignorance

Regina, Canada

#1 22 hrs ago
Oh sure. Stay ignorant, superstitious and useless.

The three pillars of Islam.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The hypocrisy of the religious slaughter ban 31 min Baaaaa 4
Uh oh, muzzies down to one again 42 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
News Nikah Mut'ah: Temporary marriage in Islam - Par... 47 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 3
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) 50 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 447
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Faith 514,783
News The news media offer slanted coverage of Muslim... 8 hr A lie 16
Thank For The Fun Friends (May '12) 14 hr just Jay_only for... 121
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,685 • Total comments across all topics: 280,858,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC