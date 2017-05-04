Iran's Khamenei: Islam and Koran should be basis of education, not West
Iran's supreme leader on Sunday criticized the government of President Hassan Rouhani for promoting a "Western-influenced" United Nations education plan which his hardline allies have said contradicts Islamic principles. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's remarks came ahead of May 19 polls, in which the president is seeking re-election.
Regina, Canada
#1 22 hrs ago
Oh sure. Stay ignorant, superstitious and useless.
The three pillars of Islam.
