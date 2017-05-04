There are on the Jerusalem Post story from 23 hrs ago, titled Iran's Khamenei: Islam and Koran should be basis of education, not West. In it, Jerusalem Post reports that:

Iran's supreme leader on Sunday criticized the government of President Hassan Rouhani for promoting a "Western-influenced" United Nations education plan which his hardline allies have said contradicts Islamic principles. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's remarks came ahead of May 19 polls, in which the president is seeking re-election.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.