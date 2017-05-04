INTERVIEW: Cemil Aydin on the 'idea o...

INTERVIEW: Cemil Aydin on the 'idea of the Muslim world'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Roughly one fifth of people now living are Muslims. Their societies are located in every corner of the globe and vary in language, ethnicity, political ideology, nationality, culture, and wealth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... 1 hr Sanjit Ghandi 5
News Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free... 1 hr Mouth phart 6
The changing Religion Landscape of Europe (Feb '14) 1 hr Civility _ my cre... 62
I'm- S-atan- L-earn- A-bout-M-e, ISLAM means SA... (Aug '15) 1 hr Decency_my strong... 75
News Which Version of Islam Should Muslims Follow? 1 hr AussieBobby 13
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Mishianna 514,730
Thank For The Fun Friends (May '12) 2 hr Decency_my strong... 117
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,530 • Total comments across all topics: 280,817,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC