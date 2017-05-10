Indonesia to disband hardline Islamis...

Indonesia to disband hardline Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir

Indonesia is to disband an Islamist group that calls for a state based on sharia law, citing concern it undermines a secular state ideology in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country, officials said on Monday. Chief security minister Wiranto said a government panel had evaluated Hizb ut-Tahrir Indonesia , which seeks to establish an Islamic caliphate, and decided to take legal steps to disband it.

