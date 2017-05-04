Indonesia hard-liners call for jailin...

Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Christian governor

There are 1 comment on the Bangkok Post story from 21 hrs ago, titled Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Christian governor. In it, Bangkok Post reports that:

Thousands of conservative Muslims took to the streets of the Indonesian capital on Friday to call for the jailing of its minority Christian governor who is on trial on charges of blaspheming the Koran. At least several thousand white-robed protesters marched after Friday prayers at Istiqlal Mosque in central Jakarta until reaching the nearby Supreme Court building.

Decency_my stronger trait

Lombard, IL

#1 9 hrs ago
Hang the b astard !

After due proces, of course !
Chicago, IL

