The Times of Israel story from 14 hrs ago, titled Imam accused in Denmark of calling for murder of Jews. In it, The Times of Israel reports that:

Denmark's Jewish community has filed a complaint over an imam accused of calling for the murder of Jews in a case sparking political opprobrium, it emerged Thursday. Imam Mundhir Abdallah preaches in the working class Copenhagen suburb of Norrebro at the Masjid Al-Faruq mosque, which media have previously linked to radical Islam.

