Imam accused in Denmark of calling for murder of Jews
There are 3 comments on the The Times of Israel story from 14 hrs ago, titled Imam accused in Denmark of calling for murder of Jews.
Denmark's Jewish community has filed a complaint over an imam accused of calling for the murder of Jews in a case sparking political opprobrium, it emerged Thursday. Imam Mundhir Abdallah preaches in the working class Copenhagen suburb of Norrebro at the Masjid Al-Faruq mosque, which media have previously linked to radical Islam.
Read more at The Times of Israel.
#1 9 hrs ago
Good Lord! What the hell kind of "religion" advocates murder?
Disgusting!
“Roger is my favorite Wabbit”
Since: Jun 07
41,989
#2 5 hrs ago
why islam of course
the preferred religion of the atheists and the liberal nazis
Regina, Canada
#3 4 hrs ago
More like a death cult. After all their military wing is always babbling that they love death more than non.muslims love life.
Surely a sign of demonic possession.
