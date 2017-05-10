Imam accused in Denmark of calling fo...

Imam accused in Denmark of calling for murder of Jews

There are 3 comments on the The Times of Israel story from 14 hrs ago, titled Imam accused in Denmark of calling for murder of Jews. In it, The Times of Israel reports that:

Denmark's Jewish community has filed a complaint over an imam accused of calling for the murder of Jews in a case sparking political opprobrium, it emerged Thursday. Imam Mundhir Abdallah preaches in the working class Copenhagen suburb of Norrebro at the Masjid Al-Faruq mosque, which media have previously linked to radical Islam.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Faith

Phoenix, AZ

#1 9 hrs ago
Good Lord! What the hell kind of "religion" advocates murder?

Disgusting!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

chazmo

“Roger is my favorite Wabbit”

Since: Jun 07

41,989

Dorchester , MA

#2 5 hrs ago
Faith wrote:
Good Lord! What the hell kind of "religion" advocates murder?

Disgusting!
why islam of course
the preferred religion of the atheists and the liberal nazis
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Possession

Regina, Canada

#3 4 hrs ago
More like a death cult. After all their military wing is always babbling that they love death more than non.muslims love life.

Surely a sign of demonic possession.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 21 min Alexander the Mac... 514,980
Calling sore arse Simran 4 hr Rabbeen the moron 6
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... 4 hr Vorspeise 4
Islam: Empire of Fraud 4 hr Monkey retardation 3
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) 5 hr tongangodz 448
You better think twice before mocking a Muslim. 5 hr RAPIST MoslimPAGANS 12
News Boom! Father Opens Can of Whoop On School Board... 5 hr chazmo 2
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,358 • Total comments across all topics: 280,950,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC