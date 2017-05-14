IIS holds Islamic awareness competition
Ideal Indian School organised Inter-School Islamic Awareness Competition for the expatriate students recently. The main objective of the competition was to inculcate the teachings of Islam and make the young generation close to Prophet's Sunnah and also to polish their skills in Holy Quran Phonetic Science.
