There are on the India.com story from 21 hrs ago, titled If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't cling to Babri: Swamy9 min ago. In it, India.com reports that:

New Delhi [India], May 6 : Reiterating his stand on the Ram Mandir issue, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday asserted that the Muslims should not cling on to the Babri Masjid issue, when they have 'nothing to do' with the Mughal atrocities and the Saudis demolishing masjids. "When I speak of Mughals atrocities, or Saudis demolishing masjids, Muslims say "we have nothing to do with them".Then why cling to Babri M ?" Swamy tweeted.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at India.com.