ICODEHS Is A Good Agency For Development In Ghana

The current government has made clear its intention to improve upon human settlements especially in the lass developed parts of the country that includes 600 or more Zongos in Ghana. The Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo affairs under Hon Alhaji Abubakar Sidik Boniface , would be required to carry out this assignments of development through a laid down plan with a development fund.

