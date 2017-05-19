Though they're disapprovin'
Keep them doggies movin', rawhide
Don't try to understand 'em
Just rope, throw an' brand 'em
Soon we'll be livin' high an' wide....
There are 2 comments on the WTNH story from 16 hrs ago, titled ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading deportation order. In it, WTNH reports that:
Hafiz Abdul Hannan, a member of the Masjid Al-Islam mosque on George Street in New Haven, was taken into custody at his home. Shawn Neudauer, Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, issued the following statement late Friday afternoon.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTNH.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
.....Keep movin', movin', movin'
Though they're disapprovin'
Keep them doggies movin', rawhide
Don't try to understand 'em
Just rope, throw an' brand 'em
Soon we'll be livin' high an' wide....
|
Regina, Canada
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Did that bring back memories!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Americans Have Some Advice For Trump On ...
|4 min
|Chico
|3
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|10 min
|Chico
|515,482
|Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl...
|13 min
|Cabbage
|24
|Islamic Republic of Germany
|22 min
|Chico
|28
|People who turn to Islam find happiness
|1 hr
|I entered a username
|13
|The lies Muslims call truth.
|4 hr
|Faiths Friend
|25
|Connecticut Church Pushes Islam Propaganda to M...
|7 hr
|The big lie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC
Enter your email to get updates on this discussion.