How is 1400-year-old 'Triple Talaq' unconstitutional: AIMPLB asks SC
New Delhi , May 16 : With the hearings in Triple Talaq entering the fourth day today, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board counsel Kapil Sibal asked the Supreme Court how a 1400-year-old practice be branded 'unconstitutional'. "Triple talaq is going on since 1400 years, how can you say it is unconstitutional?" Sibal asked the apex court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|Mishianna
|515,339
|Pig farmer outsmarts muslims
|24 min
|Faith
|11
|Loved ones mourn 'wonderful' judge found dead i...
|25 min
|Faith
|2
|Is Islam demonic possession?
|27 min
|Crazy Rabbeen
|10
|Why is the western world allowing islam to roll... (Jan '11)
|39 min
|Muslims are deceived
|13
|Best example of low IQ muslim
|1 hr
|Tell us Rabbeen
|7
|Challenging Islam Goes Against Religious Harmon... (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|Rabbeen has diarr...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC