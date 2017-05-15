How is 1400-year-old 'Triple Talaq' unconstitutional: AIMPLB asks SC

New Delhi , May 16 : With the hearings in Triple Talaq entering the fourth day today, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board counsel Kapil Sibal asked the Supreme Court how a 1400-year-old practice be branded 'unconstitutional'. "Triple talaq is going on since 1400 years, how can you say it is unconstitutional?" Sibal asked the apex court.

