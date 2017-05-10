'Heartwarming' event brings in $130K ...

'Heartwarming' event brings in $130K for Yellowknife's new Islamic centre

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: CBC News

More than 120 people attended a Islamic Centre fundraiser at Sir John Franklin High School on April 22. Yellowknife's Muslim community is one step closer to building a new mosque in the city after a fundraising event brought in more than $130,000 for design and architectural costs. Nazim Awan, chair of the Islamic Centre of Yellowknife, says over 120 people attended the fundraiser at Sir John Franklin High School on April 22. The initial goal was to raise $50,000 for construction costs, but some families decided to donate upwards of $10,000 of their own money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 7 min AlaturQ 514,903
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... 7 min Pope Been_a_d1ck... 4
Who WROTE the SATANIC KKKORAN (Aug '15) 34 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 34
Original QURAN was BURNT by UTHMAN, WHY? (Feb '08) 45 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 279
Why do Muslims stick their BUTT up at God (Aug '09) 50 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 29
MOOSElims Culture s TO RAPE thats Y they MIGRAT... 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Want to fight Islamophobia? Talk to a Muslim 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,159 • Total comments across all topics: 280,914,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC