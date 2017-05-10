'Heartwarming' event brings in $130K for Yellowknife's new Islamic centre

More than 120 people attended a Islamic Centre fundraiser at Sir John Franklin High School on April 22. Yellowknife's Muslim community is one step closer to building a new mosque in the city after a fundraising event brought in more than $130,000 for design and architectural costs. Nazim Awan, chair of the Islamic Centre of Yellowknife, says over 120 people attended the fundraiser at Sir John Franklin High School on April 22. The initial goal was to raise $50,000 for construction costs, but some families decided to donate upwards of $10,000 of their own money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.