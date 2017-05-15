Hadi rushed to hospital

Hadi rushed to hospital

3 hrs ago

Ahmad added that Abdul Hadi is scheduled to undergo "intensive treatment" at the undisclosed hospital Tuesday, but did not elaborate on the nature of the Marang MP's ailment or the treatment. "As such, the PAS leadership would like to invite all members and supporters to pray and ask for Allah's help so that Tuan Guru will have a successful treatment, be healed and be blessed with health and strength to continue leading Islam's fight worldwide," Ahmad said in a statement published on the PAS-owned news website, Harakah Daily.

