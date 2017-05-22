Forest Gate Muslim to teach Hebrew at synagogue
Muslims and Jews held an exchange event at Minhaj-ul-Qur'an in Forest Gate Picture: Minhaj-ul-Qur'an Zain Hussain, who volunteers at Minhaj-ul-Qur'an mosque in Romford Road, Forest Gate, will pass on his expertise at Wimbledon Synagogue. The 22-year-old graduated with an Arabic and Hebrew degree from London's School of Oriental and African Studies and said he's looking forward to working for interfaith harmony by teaching the synagogue's children and enouraging young Muslims and Jews to work together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newham Recorder.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|11 min
|Roscoe
|6
|Challenging Islam Goes Against Religious Harmon... (Jan '13)
|39 min
|Muslims and mafia
|10
|Proof the Koran is the Words of Man & Not God
|1 hr
|Muslims here are ...
|10
|We're running low on Muslims again.
|1 hr
|Muslims here are ...
|16
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Mishianna
|515,569
|Arabic Term WORD allah (SWT) means-> S-atan-> W...
|3 hr
|HomoMOHAMAD
|3
|THERE was NO MOHAMADAN MUSLIMS in JESUS TIME! (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|HomoMOHAMAD
|51
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC