Forest Gate Muslim to teach Hebrew at synagogue

Muslims and Jews held an exchange event at Minhaj-ul-Qur'an in Forest Gate Picture: Minhaj-ul-Qur'an Zain Hussain, who volunteers at Minhaj-ul-Qur'an mosque in Romford Road, Forest Gate, will pass on his expertise at Wimbledon Synagogue. The 22-year-old graduated with an Arabic and Hebrew degree from London's School of Oriental and African Studies and said he's looking forward to working for interfaith harmony by teaching the synagogue's children and enouraging young Muslims and Jews to work together.

