Forest Gate Muslim to teach Hebrew at...

Forest Gate Muslim to teach Hebrew at synagogue

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Newham Recorder

Muslims and Jews held an exchange event at Minhaj-ul-Qur'an in Forest Gate Picture: Minhaj-ul-Qur'an Zain Hussain, who volunteers at Minhaj-ul-Qur'an mosque in Romford Road, Forest Gate, will pass on his expertise at Wimbledon Synagogue. The 22-year-old graduated with an Arabic and Hebrew degree from London's School of Oriental and African Studies and said he's looking forward to working for interfaith harmony by teaching the synagogue's children and enouraging young Muslims and Jews to work together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newham Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... 11 min Roscoe 6
News Challenging Islam Goes Against Religious Harmon... (Jan '13) 39 min Muslims and mafia 10
Proof the Koran is the Words of Man & Not God 1 hr Muslims here are ... 10
We're running low on Muslims again. 1 hr Muslims here are ... 16
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Mishianna 515,569
Arabic Term WORD allah (SWT) means-> S-atan-> W... 3 hr HomoMOHAMAD 3
THERE was NO MOHAMADAN MUSLIMS in JESUS TIME! (Apr '16) 3 hr HomoMOHAMAD 51
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,840 • Total comments across all topics: 281,211,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC