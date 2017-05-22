Florida murder suspect tells police h...

Florida murder suspect tells police his roommates 'disrespected' Islam

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: World News Report

A man in Florida who claimed to be a neo-Nazi convert told police he murdered his two roommates at their apartment because they "disrespected" his Islamic faith, police records revealed on Monday. The suspect, 18-year-old Devon Arthurs, mentioned "Allah Mohammed!" during his arrest in Tampa on Friday night, Fox 13 reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
We're running low on Muslims again. 4 min Your best friend ... 15
THERE was NO MOHAMADAN MUSLIMS in JESUS TIME! (Apr '16) 24 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 48
Proof that I have OCD 25 min Khan 3
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) 31 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 454
News Ramadan Prayer Line ends with divine message fo... (Jul '15) 36 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
Proof the Koran is the Words of Man & Not God 47 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 9
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Faith 515,509
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,202,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC