Female Genital Mutilation Isn't a Muslim Issue. It's a Medical Issue.
There are 5 comments on the Slate Magazine story from Yesterday, titled Female Genital Mutilation Isn't a Muslim Issue. It's a Medical Issue.. In it, Slate Magazine reports that:
Last week, news emerged that an emergency medicine physician from Michigan had been charged with performing female genital mutilation. Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, who practices at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, has been accused of doing the procedure on two 7-year-old girls at a medical clinic in Livonia, Michigan, this past February.
#1 22 hrs ago
They do it every day.
#2 22 hrs ago
And soon they will go to prison!
Markham, Canada
#3 13 hrs ago
The Koran is silent on the issue of FGM. I suppose the almighty creator and sustainer of this universe was unaware of the practice of FGM.
#4 13 hrs ago
Quote:
"Interviewed for an article in the Chicago Tribune on the silence surrounding the Michigan case, prominent activist and feminist Ayaan Hirsi Ali condemned feministsÂ’ failure to hold Muslims accountable for their misogyny: "In Muslim communities there is the demand that women, girls, should be virgins and a woman's sexuality is to be controlled and this is an effective and brutal way of doing that." Ali, like Munro, suggested that part of the silence comes from reticence to condemn men of color and Muslims."
#5 11 hrs ago
the national media is keeping it quiet because they dont want to empower donald trump on the muslim issue
