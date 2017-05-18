Fasting For Renewal of a Spiritual Life in Islam and Judaism

The Tsom/Sawm of the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur is the oldest monotheistic fast; and the Tsom/Sawm of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is the most wide spread; as the Qur'an states, "Oh you who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that you may self-restraint" . Yet the world is in a terrible shape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indian Muslim Statements.