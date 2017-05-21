Fairness for all races and religions
Giving input: Nik Abdul Aziz says Islamic reformation is about bringing back the meaning of the Quran according to the space, time and culture of people today. In a multi-racial society, the principle of accountability to the people should be the priority, says a Kelantan scholar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Mishianna
|515,478
|MOHAMAD a SEX MANIAC his MERCY s TO HAVE SEX!
|1 hr
|MUSLIMsAFRAIDpigs...
|2
|AWESOME! Ex-MUSLIM DESTROY LEFTIST ISLAM DEFEND...
|2 hr
|MUSLIMsAFRAIDpigs...
|1
|Pig farmer outsmarts muslims
|2 hr
|MUSLIMsAFRAIDpigs...
|14
|UK Muslim Groups Formalize Demands for Islamiza...
|2 hr
|MUSLIMs R LIARs
|3
|Connecticut Church Pushes Islam Propaganda to M...
|3 hr
|Chico
|3
|Persia before the Islamist takeover
|3 hr
|Chico
|16
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC