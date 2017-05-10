Elijah Muhammad's Jeweled Kofia Can Be Yours For Just $10,000
The collection includes a diamond-studded ring and a kofia, an East African-style hat, that belonged to Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad. Both items still belong to members of Muhammad's family.
