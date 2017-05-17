Egypt's Sissi Pledges Measures to Ease Strain on Poor
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi sought to ease the concerns of Egyptians grappling with rising prices ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan by pledging a raft of economic measures including tax breaks. Sissi, in an interview published in state newspaper Al-Ahram on Wednesday, said his government would introduce tax cuts and increase subsidized food in the coming weeks to help Egyptians struggling amid the highest inflation rates in decades.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|Mishianna
|515,376
|THERE was NO MOHAMADAN MUSLIMS in JESUS TIME! (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|43
|Why Islam is so retarted
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|15
|Was the decolonization of Africa a mistake?
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|7
|Trump to give speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|7
|We're running low on Muslims again.
|2 hr
|Allah is not Akbar
|3
|WAS MOHAMMED A RAVING HOMOSEXUAL? evidence .... (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|105
