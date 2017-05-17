Egypt's Sissi Pledges Measures to Eas...

Egypt's Sissi Pledges Measures to Ease Strain on Poor

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi sought to ease the concerns of Egyptians grappling with rising prices ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan by pledging a raft of economic measures including tax breaks. Sissi, in an interview published in state newspaper Al-Ahram on Wednesday, said his government would introduce tax cuts and increase subsidized food in the coming weeks to help Egyptians struggling amid the highest inflation rates in decades.

