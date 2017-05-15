Deposed cleric to hold conference on 2007 Lal Masjid operation

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 16 : Another controversy is set to surface with deposed cleric of the Lal Masjid, Maulana Abdul Aziz, announcing that he will preside over a conference to mark the 10th anniversary of the army-cum-paramilitary operation on the mosque-seminary. The Dawn quoted an aide of the former cleric, as saying that invitations would be forwarded to the president, prime minister, the director general of the ISI and to members of the federal cabinet along with leaders of like-minded political and religious parties to attend the conference.

