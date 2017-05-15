Deposed cleric to hold conference on ...

Deposed cleric to hold conference on 2007 Lal Masjid operation

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 16 : Another controversy is set to surface with deposed cleric of the Lal Masjid, Maulana Abdul Aziz, announcing that he will preside over a conference to mark the 10th anniversary of the army-cum-paramilitary operation on the mosque-seminary. The Dawn quoted an aide of the former cleric, as saying that invitations would be forwarded to the president, prime minister, the director general of the ISI and to members of the federal cabinet along with leaders of like-minded political and religious parties to attend the conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump to give speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia 29 min Public announcement 1
Is Islam demonic possession? 53 min Public announcement 11
People who turn to Islam find happiness 1 hr Public announcement 3
News Atheism and cowardice (Nov '11) 1 hr Priorities 12,664
why does YOUR god punish non believers? (Apr '07) 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 265
Best example of low IQ muslim 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 9
News Challenging Islam Goes Against Religious Harmon... (Jan '13) 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 hr AlaturQ 515,354
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,059,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC