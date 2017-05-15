Deposed cleric to hold conference on 2007 Lal Masjid operation
Islamabad [Pakistan], May 16 : Another controversy is set to surface with deposed cleric of the Lal Masjid, Maulana Abdul Aziz, announcing that he will preside over a conference to mark the 10th anniversary of the army-cum-paramilitary operation on the mosque-seminary. The Dawn quoted an aide of the former cleric, as saying that invitations would be forwarded to the president, prime minister, the director general of the ISI and to members of the federal cabinet along with leaders of like-minded political and religious parties to attend the conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to give speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia
|29 min
|Public announcement
|1
|Is Islam demonic possession?
|53 min
|Public announcement
|11
|People who turn to Islam find happiness
|1 hr
|Public announcement
|3
|Atheism and cowardice (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|Priorities
|12,664
|why does YOUR god punish non believers? (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|265
|Best example of low IQ muslim
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|9
|Challenging Islam Goes Against Religious Harmon... (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|AlaturQ
|515,354
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC