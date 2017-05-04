De Gaulle confronts Islam

De Gaulle confronts Islam

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Power Line

Ross Douthat's recent New York Times columns on French politics here and here are not only both good, but also full of interesting reading in the links accessible online. Referring to the French presidential candidate who is predicted to lose the election being held today, Douthat asserts in the first of these two columns: [T]he politician that Le Pen has obviously strained to imitate is not her father or Marshal PA©tain, but Charles de Gaulle - the de Gaulle who fiercely opposed European political integration, who granted Algeria its independence in part because he doubted France could absorb millions of Muslim immigrants, whose "France First" worldview consistently gave other Western leaders fits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Power Line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hi friends _ I'm back ! 1 hr kjdsab 39
Jay - I, faith, deleted your thread 1 hr slkjnjn 9
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Faith 514,756
Uh oh, muzzies down to one again 2 hr Simran 4
News The news media offer slanted coverage of Muslim... 3 hr joe 15
News Which Version of Islam Should Muslims Follow? 3 hr joe 20
My dog mandy, has a smelly punani 4 hr Faith 1
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,856 • Total comments across all topics: 280,841,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC