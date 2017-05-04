De Gaulle confronts Islam

Ross Douthat's recent New York Times columns on French politics here and here are not only both good, but also full of interesting reading in the links accessible online. Referring to the French presidential candidate who is predicted to lose the election being held today, Douthat asserts in the first of these two columns: [T]he politician that Le Pen has obviously strained to imitate is not her father or Marshal PA©tain, but Charles de Gaulle - the de Gaulle who fiercely opposed European political integration, who granted Algeria its independence in part because he doubted France could absorb millions of Muslim immigrants, whose "France First" worldview consistently gave other Western leaders fits.

