Connecticut imam detained by immigrat...

Connecticut imam detained by immigration, faces deportation

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say Hafiz Abdul Hannan, the imam of the Masjid Al-Islam mosque in New Haven , was taken into custody at his home on Friday. Hannan was arrested in 2006 in a nationwide investigation into immigrants who filled out phony applications for religious workers' visas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 13 min Mishianna 515,617
Manchester massacre _ who cares? 53 min muzzies R our ene... 16
News Obama Extends a Hand of Friendship to Islam (Apr '09) 1 hr Mishianna 11
People who turn to Islam find happiness 1 hr They find lies an... 19
Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12) 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 2,282
News Florida murder suspect tells police his roommat... 2 hr vot x me_Muz be n... 4
Trump Calls Jesus 'A Loser' (Sep '15) 2 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 16
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,446 • Total comments across all topics: 281,228,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC