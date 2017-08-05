Compassionate Resistance for 5/8/17

Compassionate Resistance for 5/8/17

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Carless

This post is part of my "Compassionate Resistance" series, a regular roundup of stories of local resistance from across America. This series was inspired by and is part of Powerful Resistance, a grassroots project to counter the injustice of the current administration by promoting positive stories of justice and compassion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Carless.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Europe FALLING APART (Sep '15) 56 min aLadyBoy 9
Who WROTE the SATANIC KKKORAN (Aug '15) 2 hr MUSLIMS LovesSEXt... 33
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Raz 514,861
Back on-line - - - - - > YKW (May '15) 2 hr Simran 24
News Nation of Islam's Minister Louis Farrakhan call... (Oct '08) 9 hr eddie 79
News The hypocrisy of the religious slaughter ban 11 hr You Know Who 5
News Nikah Mut'ah: Temporary marriage in Islam - Par... 15 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 3
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,986 • Total comments across all topics: 280,874,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC