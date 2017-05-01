Coming Muslim Baby Boom Could Radically Change Our World
There are 2 comments on the Cybercast News Service story from Yesterday, titled Coming Muslim Baby Boom Could Radically Change Our World. In it, Cybercast News Service reports that:
A baby boom on the horizon could radically change our world. Here's another connection between family and faith explained.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.
|
#1 21 hrs ago
A quiz to determine whether your non-muslim nation will embrace the true religion of islam, in the future -
- Do most folks in your nation believe that everyone must have the right to practice their religion? If your answer is yes, then you score 1 point
- Do most folks in your nation believe that no one should be discriminated against and everyone must have equal rights?- Yes = 1 point
- Do most folks in your nation believe that only the radical muslims are the problem, and the rest of the muslims should be free to practice islam? Yes = 1 point.
- Do most of your politicians and the mainstream media support muslims? Yes = 1 point
- Has the fertility rate in your nation been below replacement level for more than 30 years? Yes = 1 point
- Do most folks in your nation believe that using violence to stop islamization is unacceptable?- Yes = 1 point
Result - If you scored 6 points, then congratulations, your nation will embrace islam in the future and god-fearing, righteous muslims will dominate over the society, inshallah
|
#2 15 hrs ago
Only fools believe Islam.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|Raz
|514,541
|Catholics stoned when leaving church in France
|16 min
|BB Board
|6
|Islam will prevail in America
|22 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|62
|Tell us HERE that Islam is finished !
|28 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|35
|Eurabia - Islamization of Europe (Jul '09)
|30 min
|Simran
|71
|PAGAN FOUNDATIONs OF EVIL Q'URAN & EVIL ISLAM
|33 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|14
|Islamic Republic of Germany
|41 min
|Simran
|3
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC