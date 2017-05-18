CNN show tells stories of Arab, Muslim Americans from Metro Detroit
There are 2 comments on the MLive.com story from 6 hrs ago, titled CNN show tells stories of Arab, Muslim Americans from Metro Detroit. In it, MLive.com reports that:
Comedian and CNN host W. Kamau Bell visited Detroit shortly after the presidential election to film an episode of " United Shades of America " focused on Arab American and Muslim communities. Bell said that once he heard about the Detroit suburb of Dearborn and its uniquely high concentration of of Arab and Muslim Americans, he wanted to share the community's stories."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at MLive.com.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
What a joke!
First off, muslims here are the most racist people in Detroit. They hate blacks, hate white Christians, despise arab Christians and Jews, loathe members of other sects of their own gutter religion and have contempt for America.
They live in isolation, unassimilated and shunned by the hardworking and decent Michiganders.
We wish to hell they would go away...far away...Maybe California. All douchebags that hate America should go to California.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#2 5 hrs ago
True that. Muslims are haters. But I wouldn't send them to California.
Hell would be more like it. They're going to end up there eventually.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|19 min
|Raz
|515,541
|Muslim Americans Have Some Advice For Trump On ...
|1 hr
|hmmm
|6
|British Schools Ordered to Change for Ramadan
|3 hr
|juhvb
|1
|Atheism and cowardice (Nov '11)
|3 hr
|Uncle Joe
|12,665
|I, faith, molested my 92 yr mother today
|4 hr
|Faith
|1
|I...Faith...Have OCD
|4 hr
|Faith
|1
|Connecticut Church Pushes Islam Propaganda to M...
|6 hr
|Pure ignorance
|4
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC