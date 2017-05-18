There are on the MLive.com story from 6 hrs ago, titled CNN show tells stories of Arab, Muslim Americans from Metro Detroit. In it, MLive.com reports that:

Comedian and CNN host W. Kamau Bell visited Detroit shortly after the presidential election to film an episode of " United Shades of America " focused on Arab American and Muslim communities. Bell said that once he heard about the Detroit suburb of Dearborn and its uniquely high concentration of of Arab and Muslim Americans, he wanted to share the community's stories."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MLive.com.