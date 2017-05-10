Cleric: Triple talaq is a mockery of ...

Cleric: Triple talaq is a mockery of Islam

There are 2 comments on the The Times of India story from 14 hrs ago, titled Cleric: Triple talaq is a mockery of Islam. In it, The Times of India reports that:

MUMBAI: Two days before the SC begins hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the validity of triple talaq , halala marriages and polygamy, senior cleric Maulana Syed Shahabuddin Salafi Firdausi has denounced triple talaq and halala, calling them un-Islamic and instruments to oppress women. At a press conference on Tuesday activists of Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy hailed Maulana Firdausi's statements as a support to the petitioners who are asking for scrapping of talaq and halala.

Faith

Mesquite, NV

#1 10 hrs ago
Muslims are a mockery of islam. And islam is a disgrace to psychotic delusions.
Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#2 10 min ago
Faith wrote:
Muslims are a mockery of islam. And islam is a disgrace to psychotic delusions.
SalaamZ ! Infidel. One should give credit to those brave souls giveing Islam a hand up in its evolutionary path! Yet here YOU are making a mockery of yourself with your acidic and myopic opinion! LOL! You joined the haters club when ??? LOL! CheerZ
Chicago, IL

