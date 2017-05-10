There are on the The Times of India story from 14 hrs ago, titled Cleric: Triple talaq is a mockery of Islam. In it, The Times of India reports that:

MUMBAI: Two days before the SC begins hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the validity of triple talaq , halala marriages and polygamy, senior cleric Maulana Syed Shahabuddin Salafi Firdausi has denounced triple talaq and halala, calling them un-Islamic and instruments to oppress women. At a press conference on Tuesday activists of Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy hailed Maulana Firdausi's statements as a support to the petitioners who are asking for scrapping of talaq and halala.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Times of India.