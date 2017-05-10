Cleric: Triple talaq is a mockery of Islam
There are 2 comments on the The Times of India story from 14 hrs ago, titled Cleric: Triple talaq is a mockery of Islam. In it, The Times of India reports that:
MUMBAI: Two days before the SC begins hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the validity of triple talaq , halala marriages and polygamy, senior cleric Maulana Syed Shahabuddin Salafi Firdausi has denounced triple talaq and halala, calling them un-Islamic and instruments to oppress women. At a press conference on Tuesday activists of Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy hailed Maulana Firdausi's statements as a support to the petitioners who are asking for scrapping of talaq and halala.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Times of India.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Muslims are a mockery of islam. And islam is a disgrace to psychotic delusions.
|
#2 10 min ago
SalaamZ ! Infidel. One should give credit to those brave souls giveing Islam a hand up in its evolutionary path! Yet here YOU are making a mockery of yourself with your acidic and myopic opinion! LOL! You joined the haters club when ??? LOL! CheerZ
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope Francis, Islam and Peace-Building
|2 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|I'm- S-atan- L-earn- A-bout-M-e, ISLAM means SA... (Aug '15)
|6 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|78
|Iran's Khamenei: Islam and Koran should be basi...
|15 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Want to fight Islamophobia? Talk to a Muslim
|10 hr
|Slut Simran
|5
|MOOSElims Culture s TO RAPE thats Y they MIGRAT...
|10 hr
|Muslims R RAPISTp...
|1
|Which Version of Islam Should Muslims Follow?
|11 hr
|MUSLIMS LovesSEXt...
|33
|Quran "speed of light" miracle debunked (Sep '09)
|11 hr
|YAAAAY
|69
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|J_a_n
|514,894
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC