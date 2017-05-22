Christian wife forced to live with hu...

Christian wife forced to live with husband who converts to Islam

20 hrs ago Read more: Pakistan Christian Post

Pakpattan, Pakistan: May 22, 2017. A Christian woman named Shakeela Bibi cries before Muslim judge in open court that she cannot live with her husband to has accepted Islam with his family but Muslim Judge is mum and comments that she must also convert to Islam and live with her husband.

