Can Iraq's Sunni Politicians agree on...

Can Iraq's Sunni Politicians agree on post-ISIL Future?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Juan Cole

"Iraq's Sunni Muslims desperately need their politicians to present a united front and act in their interests. But the politicians cannot agree on a vision for the post-Islamic State future."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Juan Cole.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Khan 514,732
ALLAH aCOMMON NOUN meansGOD n Arabic!Its aTITLE... 2 hr SATANIC ISLAM 11
Muslims R ALLOWED"Anal" SEX w/DEAD WOMEN&ANIMAL... (Sep '16) 2 hr SATANIC ISLAM 45
Original QURAN was BURNT by UTHMAN, WHY? (Feb '08) 2 hr SATANIC ISLAM 278
Who WROTE the SATANIC KKKORAN (Aug '15) 2 hr iT wasSATAN ALLAH... 31
SHOCKING!Satanic Quran ADMITS that ALLAH is Sat... (Nov '15) 3 hr FARTING MOONies 344
News Which Version of Islam Should Muslims Follow? 3 hr SexMANIAC moHAMad 19
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,288 • Total comments across all topics: 280,825,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC