Brevard residents clash over textbook's chapter on Islam
Ninth-graders in Brevard County will keep using a world history textbook, despite fierce debate over its chapter on Islam. Brevard residents clash over textbook's chapter on Islam Ninth-graders in Brevard County will keep using a world history textbook, despite fierce debate over its chapter on Islam.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Aliroger1
|514,915
|Why do Muslims stick their BUTT up at God (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|Allah is fiction
|30
|Israel has detained over 800,000 Palestinians i...
|2 hr
|Khan starts his s...
|2
|Islam: Empire of Faith
|2 hr
|Khan starts his s...
|2
|US leads in human rights violations
|3 hr
|Khan
|1
|You better think twice before mocking a Muslim.
|3 hr
|Where is bend ove...
|6
|Should Kafirs be allowed a last laugh before be... (Jan '10)
|3 hr
|The Royal Posture
|87
