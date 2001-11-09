Boom! Father Opens Can of Whoop On School Board: 'Stop Teaching My Child About Islam!'
There are 2 comments on the Right Wing News story from 16 hrs ago, titled Boom! Father Opens Can of Whoop On School Board: 'Stop Teaching My Child About Islam!'. In it, Right Wing News reports that:
When a parent from the San Diego Diego Unified School District, Christopher Wyrick, stepped up to speak out against an anti-bullying program specifically focused on protecting Muslim students, he only needed just under two minute to get across a point some people take hours to explain. Islamic sympathizers are slowly forcing religious education back into schools, but Wyrick's short speech wants to point out the hypocrisy of cutting out Jewish and Christian religious teachings while allowing Islamic ones.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Right Wing News.
|
#1 16 hrs ago
Everything Americans need to know about islam, we learned on 9/11/01.
We are at war. Islam is the enemy.
|
“Roger is my favorite Wabbit”
Since: Jun 07
41,989
|
#2 12 hrs ago
islam is only the enemy to those that stand against the subjugation of women and the raping of children
and those that believe in the FREEDOM of the individual
in short
islam is the enemy of those that stand against the liberal nazis and the national socialist progressives
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic Republic of Germany
|19 min
|Khan
|11
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|33 min
|AlaturQ
|515,005
|Is Islam demonic possession?
|1 hr
|Exorcism required
|1
|Safeguarding Islam's ancient past
|2 hr
|Tear it down
|1
|Calling sore arse Simran
|3 hr
|Clueless Rabbeen
|8
|You better think twice before mocking a Muslim.
|3 hr
|Mishianna
|15
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|449
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC