Benedict XVI Warns of 'Dangerous Situ...

Benedict XVI Warns of 'Dangerous Situation' With Radical Atheism and Radical Islam

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Irrelevant

I was greatly moved, grateful and happy to learn that an academic conference on the topic of "The Concept of the State From the Perspective of the Teachings of Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger/Pope Benedict XVI" , attended by the representatives of Poland's government and Church and organized under the patronage of the president of the Republic of Poland, was held to coincide with my 90th birthday. The topic of the conference brings government and Church officials into common dialogue on a topic that is of key significance to the future of our [European] continent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Irrelevant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PAGAN FOUNDATIONs OF EVIL Q'URAN & EVIL ISLAM 1 min MUSLIMs R PAGANS 15
News Will Islam Inherit the Earth? 1 hr South Knox Hombre 226
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Raz 514,545
Catholics stoned when leaving church in France 2 hr Rabbeen the pitiful 7
Islamic Republic of Germany 2 hr Raz 4
Tell us HERE that Islam is finished ! 3 hr Cindy 36
Islam will prevail in America 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 62
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,164 • Total comments across all topics: 280,726,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC