Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelowna Thursday
Everything you wanted to know about Islam, but perhaps didn't know who to ask, could be revealed Thursday in Kelowna. Members of cross-country bike ride called Ask Islam will be in the downtown area between noon and 3 p.m. "Anything anybody wants to ask us about our faith, we are happy to answer," ride spokesman Muhammad Salman Khan said Monday from just outside Hope.
