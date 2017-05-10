Are Feminism and Islam Mutually Exclu...

Are Feminism and Islam Mutually Exclusive? Fighting Hislam

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Juan Cole

Islam is not unique in having theological interpretations that centre on men. Christian, Jewish and Buddhist women have grappled with the overt and covert sexism within their own sacred texts and traditions in numerous ways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Juan Cole.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope Francis, Islam and Peace-Building 1 hr Frogface Kate 10
Pictures of Christian persecution in India 1 hr Jankubbalantan 5
Islam: Empire of Fraud 1 hr It is a joke 1
Calling sore arse Simran 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
Poll Should Kafirs be allowed a last laugh before be... (Jan '10) 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 91
Why do Muslims stick their BUTT up at God (Aug '09) 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 32
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr Faith 514,918
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,933,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC