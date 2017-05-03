'Anti-halal' Australian MP sought weight loss surgery in Muslim-majority Malaysia
The Australian MP who has taken part in an anti-Islam function went under the knife in Muslim-majority Malaysia. Image via @Facebook AN Australian lawmaker who is aligned with anti-Islamic causes in the country has reportedly sought surgical treatment for weight loss in Muslim-majority Malaysia.
