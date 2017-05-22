AIMPLB's u-turn on Triple Talaq victory for Muslim women: BJP

New Delhi/Mumbai [India], May 23 : Expressing contentment over the affidavit submitted by the All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board in the Supreme Court, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday said the board has realised its mistake and has thus taken a u-turn. BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said many facts have come to fore proving that Triple Talaq neither comes within the boundaries of Islam, nor the Constitution or humanity.

