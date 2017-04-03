Young Muslims Need To Reposition Isla...

Young Muslims Need To Reposition Islam As Force For Good - Khairy

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Accepting that the Muslim world lags behind in many areas is the first step to repositioning Islam as a force for good. Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said young Muslims should use the success of the Islamic golden age to work hard in building a new civilisation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Origins of Islam and alternative ideas 9 min J_a_n 2
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... 9 min J_a_n 2
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr J_a_n 513,455
US fertility rate at an ALL-TIME low !!! (Sep '13) 5 hr Islam _ the light... 328
Zushannah RULES 5 hr Islam _ the light... 1
Satan created this universe, not GOD 5 hr Man is a Satanic ... 2
crusades (Mar '08) 7 hr J_a_n 101
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,680 • Total comments across all topics: 280,152,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC