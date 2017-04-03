Young Muslims Need To Reposition Islam As Force For Good - Khairy
Accepting that the Muslim world lags behind in many areas is the first step to repositioning Islam as a force for good. Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said young Muslims should use the success of the Islamic golden age to work hard in building a new civilisation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Origins of Islam and alternative ideas
|9 min
|J_a_n
|2
|Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ...
|9 min
|J_a_n
|2
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|J_a_n
|513,455
|US fertility rate at an ALL-TIME low !!! (Sep '13)
|5 hr
|Islam _ the light...
|328
|Zushannah RULES
|5 hr
|Islam _ the light...
|1
|Satan created this universe, not GOD
|5 hr
|Man is a Satanic ...
|2
|crusades (Mar '08)
|7 hr
|J_a_n
|101
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC